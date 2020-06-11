GBP/USD: A close above the 1.2818 Fibo resistance to target the 200-week ma at 1.2924 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is failing at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and needs to close the day above this 1.2818 level to expose the 1.2924 200-week, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.

Key quotes

“GBP/USD has rallied to the 78.6% retracement at 1.2818 (of the move down from the March peak), which has so far provoked failure. Given that we have a TD perfected set up on the daily chart, caution is warranted.”

“Dips lower should find initial support at 1.2468/86 ahead of the short-term uptrend at 1.2363 which is expected to hold the downside.”

“A daily chart close above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2818 is needed to target the 200-week ma at 1.2924.”