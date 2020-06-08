GBP/USD: A close above the 1.2681 200-DMA to lead toward 1.2726 resistance – Credit Suisse

A close above the 200-day average at 1.2681 would mark a significant break higher with next resistance at 1.2726/31, the Credit Suisse analyst team apprise.

Key quotes

“With USD itself expected to stay under pressure we look for a close above the 200-day average at 1.2681 to suggest we are seeing a more significant turn higher, with resistance seen next at the February low and high of last week at 1.2726/31, then the potential downtrend from December 2019, today seen at 1.2865, which we would expect to cap at first.”

“Big picture though, we suspect this could eventually lead to a challenge on medium-term resistance at 1.3200.”

“Support moves to 1.2681/75 initially, with a move back below 1.2661 needed to ease the immediate upside bias with support then seen at 1.2619, then the low from Friday at 1.2583.”