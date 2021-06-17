GBP/USD: A breach of 1.3900 is not favoured – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “While we noted yesterday that ‘risk has shifted to the downside’, we were of the view that ‘the major support at 1.4005 may not come into the picture so soon’. However, GBP cracked 1.4005 during NY session as it plummeted to 1.3983. In view of the rapid increase in momentum, GBP is expected to weaken further even though oversold conditions suggest that the prospect for a clear break of the major long-term support at 1.3900 is not high for now. Overall, the downside risk in GBP remains intact unless it can move above 1.4100 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.4150 yesterday).”

24-hour view: “We expected GBP to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that ‘1.4005 is unlikely to come into the picture’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as GBP plummeted to 1.3983. Not surprisingly, the sharp and rapid drop is oversold but strong downward momentum suggests that GBP could weaken further to 1.3940. The major support at 1.3900 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.4030 followed by 1.4060.”

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further downside in Cable looks likely although a break below 1.3900 appears off the table for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.