GBP/USD - 10Y US-UK yield spread rises in a GBP-negative manner

GBP/USD - 10Y US-UK yield spread rises in a GBP-negative mannerBy Omkar Godbole
- 10-year US-UK yield spread is at the highest level since Sep 9
- GBP/USD holds above 50-DMA despite widening US-UK 10Y yield differential
GBP/USD remained bid above 1.32 handle in Asia, but the bullish move struggled to gather pace.
A sharp move from 1.3088 to 1.3185 on Friday left a higher low on the daily chart, still the follow through has not been encouraging as the benchmark bond yield differential continues to widen in favor of the US dollar.
Focus on US PMI
The preliminary Markit manufacturing PMI is expected to show a slight improvement (53.6 from 53.1) in the activity in October. A better-than-expected number could push Treasury yields higher and strengthen demand for the US dollars.
Meanwhile, GBP bulls are likely to wait on the sidelines ahead of tomorrow's Q3 GDP release. A weak print may dent the probability of a BoE rate hike next month.
GBP/USD Technical Levels
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, writes, "Intraday technical readings offer a neutral stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is not only trapped between Fibonacci retracements, but also between horizontal moving averages, with the 200 EMA having rejected an early advance, currently at 1.3222, and a flat 20 SMA converging with the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.3180. Indicators in the mentioned chart hover around their mid-lines, with the RSI presenting a modest upward momentum, which alone is not enough to confirm further gains ahead."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.