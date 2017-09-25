GBP under pressure on UK politics, Brexit – Danske Bank

GBP under pressure on UK politics, Brexit – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Allan von Mehren assessed the prospects for the British Pound.
Key Quotes
“GBP weakened during UK PM May’s speech on Friday although the speech did not include any news compared to the details that had been leaked already. However, price actions underscore that Brexit uncertainty will continue to be a headwind for GBP as long as negotiations continue without meaning full progress”.
“The fourth round of Brexit negotiations start today and the following joint press conference on Thursday between Brexit Secretary David Davis and EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is going to be important. We still see risks slightly skewed to the upside for EUR/GBP going into the Conservative Party conference on 1 -4 October”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.