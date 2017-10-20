GBP under pressure, eyes on Brexit talks – Danske Bank

GBP under pressure, eyes on Brexit talks – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Jens Sorensen assessed the recent moves around the Sterling.
Key Quotes
“GBP underperformed in the G4 space and EUR/GBP broke above 0.90 yesterday as risk appetite and weak UK retail sales weighed on the currency”.
“Today, EU leaders will discuss Brexit negotiations at the EU Summit and are likely to conclude that more negotiation rounds are needed before the talks can proceed to the second phase (trade agreements)”.
“GBP has been quite sensitive to negative Brexit news recently, which may be explained by speculative accounts’ net long GBP positioning. From a risk/reward perspective, we would consider selling EUR/GBP if the cross breaks above last week’s high at 0.90331 today”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.