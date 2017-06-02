GBP remains under pressure – Danske Bank

Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Jakob Christensen noted the Sterling’s stance remains fragile in the near to medium terms,

Key Quotes

“The GBP could be further in focus this week as the House of Commons votes on the Article 50 bill on Wednesday. The vote is expected to be passed and put the government on course to trigger Article 50 on 9 March as planned”.

“We expect the GBP to come increasingly under pressure as the triggering of the article 50 raises policy uncertainty”.

“Furthermore, with the Bank of England maintaining its neutral bias, we think that there is little support to get from relative rates, and we target EUR/GBP at 0.88 in 3M”.