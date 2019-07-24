GBP: Real and present danger of Johnson's no-deal Brexit - FT

An opinion piece carried by the Financial Times (FT) on Wednesday, highlights the key risks to the British currency following Boris Johnson’s appointment as the new and his hardline stance on the Brexit deal.

Key Highlights:

“Given the depth of political risks, some investors now see better places to invest outside the UK. Soon, we will see how harmful Brexit really is for the pound.

Some say it could fall to $1.15 or so … Hermes' Silvia Dall'Angelo fears it could sink to parity with the dollar.

The coming months are crunch time.”