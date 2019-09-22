GBP/NZD: Plenty of fundamentals this week to shake things up

- GBP/NZD is going to be a busy pair this week
- RBNZ in focus and Boris Johnson heads to New York today for three days of talks with world leaders on Brexit and Iran.
GBP/NZD is going to be a busy pair this week and the recent price action suggests further upside to come, especially should Brexit sentiment continues to support the Pound and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, to the contrary, continue to weigh on the outlook for the Kiwi.
GBP/NZD has started out the week following 10 consecutive day's of positive closes, including Friday's bearish pin bar which could be a spanner in the works on a technical basis for the near-term, encouraging longs to take profits ahead of the RBNZ this week. Indeed, the primary focus for this week will be Wednesday’s RBNZ OCR Review. "Market pricing for RBNZ is for 7bp of easing on 25 September, with a terminal rate of 0.57%," according to analysts at Westpac:
"While we don’t expect a move next week, we still think that the RBNZ is inclined towards further easing. We expect another cut at the November Monetary Policy Statement, taking the OCR to a new low of 0.75%. Our view is that by that point, the cumulative stimulus from lower interest rates and increasing government spending will be enough to shore up the economy, get unemployment falling again, and set inflation on a path towards 2%."
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its decision this week
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson heads to New York today for three days of talks with world leaders on Brexit and Iran which is likely to derail a UK Supreme Court ruling on the prime minister’s decision to suspend parliament. However, headlines will likely flow considering Johnson is to meet leaders at the UN General Assembly including German chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, is expected to deliver its decision this week on whether Mr Johnson behaved lawfully in suspending parliament for five weeks.
GBP/NZD levels
GBP/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.9928
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.9378
|Daily SMA50
|1.8961
|Daily SMA100
|1.9115
|Daily SMA200
|1.9137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.0003
|Previous Daily Low
|1.9854
|Previous Weekly High
|2.0003
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.9452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.9414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.8407
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.9946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.9911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.9854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.9779
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.9705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.0003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.0077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.0152
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support
Risk aversion took over the FX board on Friday, weighing on high-yielding assets. The EUR/USD pair, finished the week just a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure amid mounting tensions between the US and China.
GBP/USD: at risk of losing more ground in the short-term
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2581, it highest in over two months, but was unable to sustain gains, ending the week around 1.2470. Cable could keep losing ground on a break below 1.2460, the immediate support.
USD/JPY: at a bring of breaking lower
Fresh risk-off flows resulted in the USD/JPY pair trimming weekly gains on Friday, ending the week at 107.55. The pair barely holding above a critical Fibonacci support at 107.45. Japan’s National inflation steady at lows in August.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.