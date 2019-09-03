Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and IR strategist at ING, suggests that despite the rebound in the UK pound in the last few weeks, the short term sterling risk premium isn't extreme.
Key Quotes
“We estimate it to be worth around 2.5 % in EUR/GBP (vs 5% this August), with EUR/GBP still within its 1.5 standard deviation band as can be seen in figure 1. This means that more risk premium can be built into sterling.”
“The built-up of speculative GBP/USD shorts paused in recent weeks. Although elevated, they are still below the 2017 extremes (33% of open interest currently vs 43% back then). In the case of the rising probability of a no-deal Brexit and/or early elections, the shorts can rise further.”
“The recent decline of the pound over the last few days has turned sterling into the G10 FX underperformer yet again but we don’t expect the Bank of England to provide any help to the struggling pound, with dovish market pricing to firmly remain in place. Currently, more than one full 25bp rate cut is priced in within six months.”
“We view early elections as negative for GBP and continue to see downside risks to sterling. This is consistent with our forecast of EUR/GBP 0.95 within 1-3 months and GBP/USD falling to 1.17.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
