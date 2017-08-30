GBP: Mixed sentiment - BBH

Sterling reached almost $1.2980 yesterday before reversing lower and settled on its lows near $1.2915 while the selling pressure brought it briefly below $1.29 in early European activity, notes the analysis team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“It has since rebounded toward session highs near $1.2940. Part of the overcrowded euro trade was expressed against sterling, and sterling is recovering a bit on the cross after the poked through GBP0.9300 yesterday. Initial support is seen near GBP0.9230. There is a GBP225 mln option struck at $1.29 that expires today.”