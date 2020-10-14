- GBP/JPY bounces at 135.65 and consolidates at 137.00 area.
- The pound pares losses on hints of Brexit progress.
- Sterling crosses post moderate recoveries with all eyes on the EU summit.
The pound bounced up from a 12-day low at 135.62 on Wednesday and managed to regain lost ground after Tuesday’s sell-off before hitting resistance at 137.30 and retreating to 137.00 area during the US trading session.
The sterling picks up on hints of Brexit progress
The GBP appreciated against its main peers on Wednesday as reports of progress on the Brexit talks boosted investors’ optimism. Negotiators of Britain and the EU affirmed that they made “some progress” this week and suggested that they are set to postpone the deadline beyond mid-October. This has eased fears of a no-deal exit and offered some support to an ailing GBP.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has “noted the desirability of a deal” after a call with the President of European Commission, Von der Leyden, although he expressed his disappointment for not having made more progress over the last two weeks.
The major GBP crosses have remained little changed during the last session despite the fairly positive Brexit news. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the EU summit later this week, that might set the direction for the GBP.
GBP/JPY technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|136.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.85
|Daily SMA50
|137.81
|Daily SMA100
|136.44
|Daily SMA200
|136.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.78
|Previous Daily Low
|136.38
|Previous Weekly High
|137.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.91
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD depressed below 0.7200 ahead of key employment data
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7160 price zone, partially weighed by the sour tone of Wall Street, although limited dollar’s demand cap the downside. Eyes on September employment report.
EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD failed to retain modest intraday gains, weighed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart , and that getting something done before the election seems difficult.
XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears
So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.
Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement
Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin.
WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes
WTI is partly recovering from losses of more than 4% earlier in the week which commenced on the back of news flows surrounding Libya's oil exports coming back online.