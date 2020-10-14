  • GBP/JPY bounces at 135.65 and consolidates at 137.00 area.
  • The pound pares losses on hints of Brexit progress.
  • Sterling crosses post moderate recoveries with all eyes on the EU summit.

The pound bounced up from a 12-day low at 135.62 on Wednesday and managed to regain lost ground after Tuesday’s sell-off before hitting resistance at 137.30 and retreating to 137.00 area during the US trading session.

The sterling picks up on hints of Brexit progress

The GBP appreciated against its main peers on Wednesday as reports of progress on the Brexit talks boosted investors’ optimism. Negotiators of Britain and the EU affirmed that they made “some progress” this week and suggested that they are set to postpone the deadline beyond mid-October. This has eased fears of a no-deal exit and offered some support to an ailing GBP.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has “noted the desirability of a deal” after a call with the President of European Commission, Von der Leyden, although he expressed his disappointment for not having made more progress over the last two weeks.

The major GBP crosses have remained little changed during the last session despite the fairly positive Brexit news. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the EU summit later this week, that might set the direction for the GBP.

GBP/JPY technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 136.92
Today Daily Change 0.46
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 136.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 135.85
Daily SMA50 137.81
Daily SMA100 136.44
Daily SMA200 136.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.78
Previous Daily Low 136.38
Previous Weekly High 137.84
Previous Weekly Low 135.91
Previous Monthly High 142.72
Previous Monthly Low 133.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 135.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 134.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.77

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD depressed below 0.7200 ahead of key employment data

AUD/USD depressed below 0.7200 ahead of key employment data

The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7160 price zone, partially weighed by the sour tone of Wall Street, although limited dollar’s demand cap the downside. Eyes on September employment report.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside

EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside

EUR/USD failed to retain modest intraday gains, weighed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart , and that getting something done before the election seems difficult.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears

XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears

So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.

Gold News

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin. 

Read more

WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes

WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes

WTI is partly recovering from losses of more than 4% earlier in the week which commenced on the back of news flows surrounding Libya's oil exports coming back online. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures