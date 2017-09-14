GBP/JPY weaker below 146.00 handle ahead of BOE

GBP/JPY weaker below 146.00 handle ahead of BOEBy Haresh Menghani
Having posted a session high level of 146.23, the GBP/JPY cross ran through some fresh offers and turned negative for the second consecutive session.
The cross extended previous session's retracement move from over 1-month highs, led by disappointing UK wage growth data, and was being weighed down by a modest pickup in safe-haven demand.
The prevalent cautious environment, as depicted by a minor pullback in European equity markets, was seen benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal and is turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's movement through mid-European session.
Despite of the weaker trading sentiment, traders still seemed reluctant to place aggressive bearish bets in anticipation of a possible hawkish BoE tilt. Hence, the focus would be solely on the MPC voting configuration, which would eventually help determine the next leg of directional move.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through weakness below mid-145.00s could drag the cross below the key 145.00 psychological mark towards its next support near the 144.75-70 region.
On the flip side, sustained move back above the 146.00 handle, leading to a subsequent break through 146.30-35 hurdle, could pave way for continuation of the pair’s upward trajectory towards the 147.00 handle.
