GBP/JPY tumbles to near 160.20 as BoJ to review the impact of decade-long easy policy

- GBP/JPY has witnessed a sell-off and has dropped vertically to near 160.20.
- The announcement of the review of secular loose monetary policy by the BoJ has strengthened the Japanese Yen.
- Pessimism for Pound Sterling and the UK economy seems over, which will be brighter for London in CY2023.
The GBP/JPY pair has sensed immense pressure after failing to shift its auction profile above the immediate resistance of 161.00 in the early Asian session. The cross has slipped sharply to near 160.40 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced that it will review the negative impact of ultra-loose monetary policy from a secular period next week, reported Yomiuri.
Chatters over exit from decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy in the Japanese region has gained strength amid difficulties in expanding wages and supporting the Japanese yen against the strengthening US Dollar. Earlier, Michio Saito, Director-General of the Financial Bureau at Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF), said in a statement early Wednesday, “interest rates remain low but the current situation won't last indefinitely.”
On the United Kingdom front, the UK economy faced sheer volatility amid poor risk-management systems by commercial banks and political instability led by the debacle of former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in CY2022. The current year seems brighter for the Pound Sterling after current UK PM Rishi Sunak held a higher position.
In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, we may have reached “peak pessimism” for the UK and the Pound. Much greater political stability this year than last is one factor here and we can very likely assume that PM Sunak will bring greater credibility after the turmoil of 2022. “Another consequence of having Rishi Sunak at No. 10 is the prospect of better relations with the EU and with that a possible deal to break the deadlock regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
On the economic data front, investors will keep an eye on the UK Production data, which is scheduled for Friday. On an annual basis, Industrial Production is expected to contract by 3.0% and Manufacturing Production may contract by 4.8%. This might impact harshly on the United Kingdom economy but will delight the Bank of England (BOE) as it will trim inflation projections.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|160.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.19
|Daily SMA50
|164.52
|Daily SMA100
|164.28
|Daily SMA200
|163.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.94
|Previous Daily Low
|160.05
|Previous Weekly High
|160.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.36
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
