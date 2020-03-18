GBP/JPY tumbles to fresh 6-month lows, around 127.00 mark and rebounds

- GBP/JPY witnessed some aggressive selling and tumbled to six-month lows on Wednesday.
- The JPY benefitted from reviving safe-haven demand and aggravated the bearish pressure.
The GBP/JPY cross plunged to fresh six-month lows, around the 127.00 mark in the last hour, albeit managed to recover few pips thereafter.
Following the previous day's two-way price action, the cross came under some aggressive selling pressure on Wednesday and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors.
The latest optimism over the UK government's £330 billion stimulus package on Tuesday was largely offset by growing concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes on the back of Britain's late move to discourage mass gathering and controversial measures on combating the coronavirus pandemic kept exerting some heavy pressure on the pound.
This coupled with a fresh selloff in the equity markets, amid fears of an imminent global recession, provided a modest lift to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
The cross dived over 300 pips and took along some short-term trading stops near the 129.00 level. A subsequent slide below the 128.00 mark aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
It will now be interesting to see if the cross is able to find any support amid extremely oversold conditions or bears aim towards challenging September 2019 swing lows, around the 126.70-65 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.48
|Today Daily Change
|-2.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.80
|Today daily open
|129.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.95
|Daily SMA50
|140.85
|Daily SMA100
|141.28
|Daily SMA200
|137.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.24
|Previous Daily Low
|128.6
|Previous Weekly High
|137.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.23
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD collapses below 1.1900
GBP/USD is experiencing a free-fall to well below 1.19, the lowest levels since 1985 as the coronavirus crisis continues battering markets. Investors are rushing to the safety of the US dollar.
EUR/USD falls closer to 1.09 amid coronavirus crisis
EUR/USD is down toward 1.09 as the safe-haven dollar is in demand amid fears of a severe global recession due to coronavirus. Global stocks are falling.
WTI Oil falls below $25, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $25 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.
BOC's Governor to give an unscheduled press conference
Will the BoC cut rates? BoC's governor will speak in an unscheduled press conference at 15:15 GMT. Follow this event live!
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.