- GBP/JPY failed to capitalize on last week’s attempted recovery from multi-year lows.
- The prevailing risk-off mood benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status against the GBP.
- Technical selling below 128.00 mark further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
The GBP/JPY cross extended its steady intraday slide through the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around mid-127.00s in the last hour.
The cross failed to capitalize on last week's late attempted recovery move from multi-year lows, rather met with some fresh supply on Monday and extended Friday's intraday rejection slide from the 132.00 round-figure mark.
The prevailing risk-off environment benefitting the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and was seen as one of the key factors that triggered the initial leg of the downfall on the first day of a new week.
Growing market concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued weighing heavily on investors' sentiment and contributed to the ongoing downward spiral in the equity markets across the world.
The cross snapped two consecutive days of a winning streak and was further pressurized by some renewed weakness in the British pound. This coupled with some short-term trading stops being triggered below the 128.00 mark further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure.
The cross has now eroded a major part of the previous day's positive move and some follow-through selling might now set the stage for the resumption of the recent bearish trajectory witnessed over the past one month or so.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.53
|Today Daily Change
|-1.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|129.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.4
|Daily SMA50
|139.91
|Daily SMA100
|140.89
|Daily SMA200
|137.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.04
|Previous Daily Low
|126.44
|Previous Weekly High
|132.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.07
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges towards 1.08 after Fed announces open-ended bond-buying
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.08 after the Fed announced TALF, an open-ended bond-buying scheme to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. The dollar is falling across the board.
GBP/USD bounces after Fed action, as Brits await lockdown
GBP/USD has risen from the lows around 1.15 after the Fed announces unlimited bond-buying. Brits are bracing for further social distancing measures to stop coronavirus.
Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed
The constant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, alongside the failure of US politicians to strike a deal on fiscal stimulus is weighing heavily on markets. US stock futures hit limit down alongside Asian stocks, and bonds are in demand.
Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1490 region.
WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains stuck in a $1 tight range so far this Monday, consolidating the recovery from early Asia drop to 20.80 levels.