GBP/JPY tumbles to 142.00 after NFP, also affected by GBP

GBP/JPY tumbles to 142.00 after NFP, also affected by GBPBy Matías Salord
The pound is among the worst performers on Friday amid uncertainties about next week elections in the UK. GBP/JPY lost all weekly gains in a few hours and approached May lows.
The pair reached earlier a 1-week high at 143.93 and then pulled back modestly. The retreat accelerated after the release of the US employment report that triggered a rally of the yen in the market, as US bonds yields tumbled to multi-month lows. GBP/JPY bottomed at 142.00, the lowest since Wednesday and it was trading at 142.45/50, down a hundred pips for the day.
The slide was possible because of the weakness seen in the pound, that was among the few currencies with a limited rally against the US dollar after the NFP.
Drop in the US unemployment rate not sufficient to mask disappointing report - BBH
Technical outlook
Today’s slide confirms the current bearish bias for the pair. Earlier today it moved momentarily above a downtrend originated at May highs, but the pound failed to hold and pulled back, adding more relevance to the line. A daily close under 142.00 would add more bearish pressure and would probably expose the next medium-term support locate around 140.50/60.
On the upside, the pair needs to consolidate above 144.00 to break the mentioned downtrend line and remove the bearish momentum. The next key level is 144.80, the 20-day moving average, that has been a reliable indicator lately. If the price climbs and holds above, the pound could gain a support for a move toward 146.00.