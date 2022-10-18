- The pound's reversal from 170.00 contained above 168.40.
- The pair trims Monday's gains as hopes of an aggressive BoE hike wane.
- Investors remain wary about a BoJ intervention.
The British pound’s reversal from seven-year highs right above 170.00 seen on Monday found support above 168.40 on Tuesday, before stalling right ahead of 169.00 amid increasing rumors of a BoJ intervention.
The pound gives away Monday’s gains
The new British finance minister’s announcement of the reverse of most of the aspects of its predecessor’s tax cuts plan has generated concern that the Bank of England may not hike rates as aggressively as expected, which has sent the pound moderately lower on Tuesday.
The sterling has seen some positive price action during the European session, as the Financial Times suggested that the Bank of England was planning to delay the start of its quantitative tightening (QT) gilt sales from the scheduled date of Oct. 31, after the initial delay from Oct. 6.
The Bank, however, denied the report later on affirming that they do not contemplate any postponement of the start of government bonds’ sales, which sent the GBP lower again.
On the other end, Investors remain on the watch for the possibility of an intervention by the Bank of Japan to strengthen the JPY. The yen has actually exceeded the level that triggered an intervention by the BoJ last month, and the Japanese Government reiterated on Monday their commitment to a “firm response” to avoid rapid yen declines.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|169.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.67
|Daily SMA50
|162.47
|Daily SMA100
|163.37
|Daily SMA200
|160.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.1
|Previous Daily Low
|166.05
|Previous Weekly High
|167.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.73
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|168.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|172.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|174.93
