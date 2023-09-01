GBP/JPY trades with negative bias near weekly low, manages to hold above 184.00 mark

- GBP/JPY remains depressed for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through selling.
- A modest pickup in demand for the safe-haven JPY exerts downward pressure on the cross.
- The BoJ-BoE policy divergence warrants caution before positioning for any further losses.
The GBP/JPY cross trades with a mild negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and languishes near the lower end of its weekly range through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 184.00 round-figure mark, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any further depreciating move.
Despite a generally positive tone around the equity markets, the Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some haven flows amid worries about a deeper global economic downturn and acts as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the disappointing Japanese macro data keeps a lid on any meaningful gains for the JPY and helps limit the downside for the cross. The latest survey from Jibun Bank showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in August. In fact, the Manufacturing PMI was finalized at 49.6 as compared to the original estimate for a reading of 49.7.
Adding to this, Japan's Finance Ministry reported that Capital Spending by companies increased by 4.5% from a year earlier during the April-June period, down from 11.0% prior and missing consensus expectations for a 5.4% rise. Apart from this, the divergent policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and another major central bank, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the JPY. It is worth recalling that the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative interest rates and is anticipated to stick to its ultra-easy policy settings.
Moreover, BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said this Thursday that it was premature to tighten monetary policy as recent increases in inflation were mostly driven by higher import costs rather than wage gains. This comes on the back of BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's dovish remarks last week, saying that the underlying inflation in Japan remains a bit below the 2% target, and ensures that the central bank may keep the status quo until next summer. In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to continue with its policy tightening cycle to combat high inflation.
The bets were reaffirmed by BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent's comments last week, saying that policy rates may well have to remain in restrictive territory for some time as the knock-on effects of the surge in prices were unlikely to fade away rapidly. Adding to this, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill noted on Thursday that inflation in the UK remains "too high" and added that there is a lot of policy in the pipeline to come through. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the upside and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|184.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.35
|Daily SMA50
|182.94
|Daily SMA100
|177.6
|Daily SMA200
|169.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|186.04
|Previous Daily Low
|184.08
|Previous Weekly High
|186.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.36
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|187.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6450 after China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD is meeting fresh supply, heading toward 0.6450 early Friday, unimpressed by the unexpected contraction in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the PBOC stimulus. The pair faces typical anxiety ahead of the all-important US employment data.
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0845 as traders brace for the top-tier US employment details on early Friday. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions after declining the most in five weeks the previous day.
Gold remains below $1,950 level as traders keenly await US NFP
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the $1,945 area on Friday. Bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve continue to act as a headwind for the metal. Investors now await the release of the US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.