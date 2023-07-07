GBP/JPY trades with modest losses below mid-183.00s, bullish potential seems intact

- GBP/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday.
- The risk-off mood, along with intervention fears, benefit the JPY and weigh on the cross.
- The divergent BoE-BoJ policy outlook favours bullish traders and should help limit losses.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish recovery from the 182.50 area, or the weekly low and meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 183.35 region, down only 0.10% for the day, and remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since December 2015 touched on Wednesday.
Worries about a global economic slowdown, along the worsening US-China relations, continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. Apart from this, the potential risk of intervention by Japanese authorities lends some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is undermined by fears that more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) could push the UK economy into recession. This, in turn, exerts some pressure on the GBP/JPY cross, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive.
Market participants seem convinced that BoJ's negative interest-rate policy will remain in place at least until next year. Adding to this, BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, as reported by the Nikkei newspaper, said on Friday that the central bank will maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy from the perspective of sustaining ultra-loose monetary conditions. This pours cold water on speculations about a change in the BoJ's policy outlook, fueled by data that Japan's nominal base salary grew at the fastest pace in 28 years in May. This could push inflation higher, which has exceeded the 2% goal for more than a year.
In contrast, the markets are currently pricing in the possibility of a further 130 bps of tightening by the BoE through to the turn of the year. Moreover, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey last week justified the decision of a jumbo 50 bps lift-off on June 22 and said that rates could remain at peak levels for longer than traders currently expect. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a dovish stance adopted by the BoJ and suggests that the path of lease resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent downfall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|183.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.15
|Daily SMA50
|175.53
|Daily SMA100
|169.63
|Daily SMA200
|166.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.01
|Previous Daily Low
|182.5
|Previous Weekly High
|183.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.69
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrective bounce off 0.6600 appears elusive ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to defend the corrective bounce off the weekly low around 0.6625 amid the early hours of Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair dropped in the last two consecutive days while refreshing the weekly low on Thursday.
EUR/USD: ECB’s Lagarde, US NFP to resolve indecision near 1.0900
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0890 as it portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US employment report from June and a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde. The Euro pair struggles to defend the previous day’s U-turn from the short-term key support line.
Gold defends $1,900 but for how long? US Nonfarm Payrolls holds the key Premium
Gold price is licking its wounds while holding above the $1,900 threshold on the final trading day of the week. Traders eagerly await the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls data for placing fresh directional bets on Gold price.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Will analysts get NFP right this time?
Economists are more optimistic about how many jobs were created in the US last month. But, that might be an over-correction from consistently underestimating the resilience of the labor market this year. But, there are other factors that make predicting Friday's release a little more difficult.