GBP/JPY trades with modest losses below 1-month tops, around 138.35 region

- GBP/JPY edged lower on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong rally to one-month tops.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and was seen exerting some pressure on the cross.
- Brexit optimism, mostly upbeat UK employment details underpinned the GBP and helped limit the fall.
The GBP/JPY cross refreshed daily tops in reaction to mostly upbeat UK employment detail, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The cross was last seen trading with modest losses, around the 138.35 region, just below one-month tops set in the previous session.
The cross failed to capitalize on the overnight strong rally of over 300 pips and witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, though the latest Brexit optimism helped limit any deeper losses for the GBP/JPY cross.
Market euphoria over a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials faded rather quickly amid scepticism about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided. This, in turn, drove investors back towards traditional safe-haven assets, including the Japanese yen, and exerted some pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
However, the downside remains cushioned amid hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal, especially after reports indicated that the UK was open to a sensible compromise on fishing. Adding to this, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said they are redoubling their efforts to reach an agreement on the future EU-UK partnership.
The British pound was further supported by mostly upbeat UK monthly jobs report, which showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits dropped by 29.8K in September. The reading was well below consensus estimates pointing to an increase of 36K and largely offset the expected rise in the unemployment rate to 4.8% from 4.5% previous.
It will now be interesting to see if the GBP/JPY cross is able to gain any meaningful traction or continues with its subdued/range-bound price action as investors await Brexit updates before placing fresh directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|138.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.35
|Daily SMA50
|136.64
|Daily SMA100
|136.69
|Daily SMA200
|135.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.92
|Previous Daily Low
|135.77
|Previous Weekly High
|137.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.87
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.32 amid upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32 after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD bouncing from lows as markets cool about vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is rising above 1.18 as US yields drop. Markets are calming after responding rapidly to news about an upcoming covid vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD recovers further from 1-month lows, climbs to $1890 level
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump. A pullback in the equity markets and the US bond yields extended some support to the metal.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.