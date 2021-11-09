GBP/JPY trades with modest losses around 153.25-20 area, seems vulnerable

- GBP/JPY met with fresh supply on Tuesday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains.
- The risk-off impulse underpinned the safe-haven JPY and exerted some downward pressure.
- Weaker USD benefitted the British pound and helped limit any further losses, at least for now.
The GBP/JPY cross traded with a negative bias through the early European session, albeit has retreated a few pips from daily lows. The pair was last seen hovering around the 153.25-20 region, down over 0.25% for the day.
The cross struggled to capitalize on the previous day's attempted recovery move from the 152.70 area, or four-week lows, instead met with fresh supply on Tuesday. This marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by a strong revival in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Investors turned cautious amid speculations that the rising inflationary pressures could force central banks to hike rates earlier than expected. Against the backdrop of the recent runup to record highs, the nervousness prompted some profit-taking in the equity markets and benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.
Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing decline in the government bond yields. However, the prevalent US dollar selling bias extended some support to the British pound and helped limit any deeper losses for the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Last week, the Bank of England surprised investors and took a dovish turn to hold interest rates steady. This comes on the back of worries that the UK government will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which should act as a headwind for the British pound and cap the GBP/JPY cross.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Tuesday, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the 153.00 mark to confirm the bearish outlook for the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|153.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.87
|Daily SMA50
|153.19
|Daily SMA100
|152.7
|Daily SMA200
|151.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.66
|Previous Daily Low
|152.71
|Previous Weekly High
|156.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.81
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
