GBP/JPY trades with modest intraday gains around 161.00, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/JPY regains positive traction on Friday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- The uncertainty over the BoJ’s policy path weighs on the JPY and lends support.
- Speculations that the BoE’s rate hiking cycle is nearing the end caps the upside.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts some buying near the 160.50 area on Friday and stalls this week's pullback from the YTD peak. The cross sticks to its gains around the 161.00 mark through the early European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board amid the uncertainty over the path of monetary policy under new Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda, which, in turn, lends support to the GBP/JPY cross. Investors have been speculating that Ueda will dismantle the yield curve control easing mechanism. That said, data released this week showed the world’s third-largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter and making it prudent for the BoJ to stick to its ultra-lose monetary policy stance.
That said, any meaningful upside for the GBP/JPY cross seems elusive, at least for the time being, amid expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) current rate-hiking cycle might be nearing the end. The bets were lifted by softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which might have eased pressure on the UK central bank to tighten its monetary policy more aggressively. This, to a larger extent, offsets the better-than-expected UK Retail Sales figures for January and might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - amid looming recession risks - benefits the safe-haven JPY and further contributes to capping the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the recent positive trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register first weekly gains in the previous three.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|160.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.05
|Daily SMA50
|160.73
|Daily SMA100
|163.6
|Daily SMA200
|163.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.52
|Previous Daily Low
|160.51
|Previous Weekly High
|159.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.43
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
