GBP/JPY trades inside Thursday’s range despite weak UK Retail Sales data

- GBP/JPY consolidates around 182.00 despite a sharp decline in the UK’s Retail Sales data.
- UK’s consumer spending contracted as elevated price pressures squeezed households’ real income.
- BoJ Ueda emphasized achieving a sustainable 2% inflation target by wage growth.
The GBP/JPY remains broadly sideways in a narrow range around 182.00 in the European session. The cross failed to find direction despite the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting a weak Retail Sales report for September.
The ONS reported that monthly Retail Sales contracted significantly by 0.9% while economists forecasted a nominal drop of 0.1%. In August the Retail Sales were expanded by 0.4%. Annual Retail Sales contracted at a slower pace of 1.0% against a 1.3% decline in August. The ONS held the higher cost of living pressures responsible for a sharp decline in sales at clothing stores and household goods.
The recent surge in energy prices due to supply chain disruptions has squeezed deep pockets of households. A sharp downtick in consumer spending has dented consumer inflation expectations. This would allow the Bank of England (BoE) to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for one more time on November 2.
After Retail Sales data, investors shift focus to the employment data for August, which will be announced on Tuesday. As per the expectations, the laborforce saw a cut by 195K against a decline of 207K in July. The Unemployment Rate in the July-August period remained steady at 4.3%. Declining labor demand may dampen labor earnings outlook.
On the Japanese Yen front, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized achieving a sustainable 2% inflation target by wage growth and the maintenance of ultra-loose monetary policy. Fears of potential intervention by the BoJ or Japan’s authority in the FX domain remain intact as the Japanese Yen has weakened to 150.00 against the US Dollar.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|181.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.89
|Daily SMA50
|183.36
|Daily SMA100
|182.01
|Daily SMA200
|173.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.52
|Previous Daily Low
|181.18
|Previous Weekly High
|183.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.26
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0600 as risk-off flows dominate
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. The pair is undermined by simmering geopolitical tensions, which boost the safe-haven US Dollar. The downside, however, remains capped on retreating US bond yields.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2100 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is losing further ground, closing in on 1.2100 after the UK Retail Sales data disappointed with -0.9% MoM in September. Escalating Middle East tensions continue to lend support to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
Gold price extends gains as Middle East tensions escalate, Powell endorses neutral policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) rose sharply as Middle East tensions kept escalating and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell endorsed a stable interest rate policy in his speech on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns.
Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision
Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.