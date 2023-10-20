GBP/JPY trades inside Thursday’s range despite weak UK Retail Sales data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • GBP/JPY consolidates around 182.00 despite a sharp decline in the UK’s Retail Sales data.
  • UK’s consumer spending contracted as elevated price pressures squeezed households’ real income.
  • BoJ Ueda emphasized achieving a sustainable 2% inflation target by wage growth.

The GBP/JPY remains broadly sideways in a narrow range around 182.00 in the European session. The cross failed to find direction despite the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting a weak Retail Sales report for September.

The ONS reported that monthly Retail Sales contracted significantly by 0.9% while economists forecasted a nominal drop of 0.1%. In August the Retail Sales were expanded by 0.4%. Annual Retail Sales contracted at a slower pace of 1.0% against a 1.3% decline in August. The ONS held the higher cost of living pressures responsible for a sharp decline in sales at clothing stores and household goods.

The recent surge in energy prices due to supply chain disruptions has squeezed deep pockets of households. A sharp downtick in consumer spending has dented consumer inflation expectations. This would allow the Bank of England (BoE) to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for one more time on November 2.

After Retail Sales data, investors shift focus to the employment data for August, which will be announced on Tuesday. As per the expectations, the laborforce saw a cut by 195K against a decline of 207K in July. The Unemployment Rate in the July-August period remained steady at 4.3%. Declining labor demand may dampen labor earnings outlook.

On the Japanese Yen front, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized achieving a sustainable 2% inflation target by wage growth and the maintenance of ultra-loose monetary policy. Fears of potential intervention by the BoJ or Japan’s authority in the FX domain remain intact as the Japanese Yen has weakened to 150.00 against the US Dollar.

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 181.68
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 181.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 181.89
Daily SMA50 183.36
Daily SMA100 182.01
Daily SMA200 173.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 182.52
Previous Daily Low 181.18
Previous Weekly High 183.82
Previous Weekly Low 181.26
Previous Monthly High 185.78
Previous Monthly Low 180.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 181.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 182.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 181.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 180.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 179.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 182.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 183.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 183.9

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0600 as risk-off flows dominate

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0600 as risk-off flows dominate

EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. The pair is undermined by simmering geopolitical tensions, which boost the safe-haven US Dollar. The downside, however, remains capped on retreating US bond yields. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2100 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2100 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD is losing further ground, closing in on 1.2100 after the UK Retail Sales data disappointed with -0.9% MoM in September. Escalating Middle East tensions continue to lend support to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price extends gains as Middle East tensions escalate, Powell endorses neutral policy

Gold price extends gains as Middle East tensions escalate, Powell endorses neutral policy

Gold price (XAU/USD) rose sharply as Middle East tensions kept escalating and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell endorsed a stable interest rate policy in his speech on Thursday. 

Gold News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally

Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns.

Read more

Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision

Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision

Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures