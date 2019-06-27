GBP/JPY technical analysis: Sustained trading below 4H 21/50 EMA highlights 135.80/78 for sellers

- A confluence region of short-term key EMAs limits the immediate upside of GBP/JPY.
- The area including June 19 and 25 low seems tough support to the south.
Failure to clear near-term key exponential moving averages (EMA) portrays the GBP/JPY pair’s weakness as it trades around 136.56 amid initial Asian session on Friday.
With this, 136.38 and 136.00 are likely immediate supports that can gain sellers’ attention whereas horizontal-region comprising lows of June 19 and 25 between 135.80/78 may please them afterward.
In a case where prices keep trading down past-135.78, month’s bottom of 135.37 and 135.00 round-figure can mark their presence on the chart.
On the contrary, the successful break of 136.62/66 confluence of EMAs on 4-hour chart, namely the 4H 21 and 4H 50EMA, can trigger the pair’s recovery to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-May to June declines, 136.86, while the week’s high of 137.34 might become buyers’ choice then after.
Though 4-week old descending trend-line at 137.65 could restrict the pair’s advances beyond 137.34, if not then June 11 high near 138.33 should appear on Bulls’ radar.
GBP/JPY 4-Hour chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 138.06
- R2 137.7
- R1 137.14
- PP 136.78
-
- S1 136.23
- S2 135.87
- S3 135.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 200-day MA for three straight days
EUR/USD could make a renewed push for a sustained break above 1.14 today, having defended the crucial 200-day moving average (MA) support for the last three days. Weekly indicator is bullish for first since April 2018.
GBP/USD on a back foot below 1.2700 as Brexit pessimism weighs on trade sentiment
With the no-deal Brexit supporter Boris Johnson being in the lead to become the UK PM, the cable shows less response to other macro headlines while being short of data at home and trading near 1.2675 at the initial Asian session.
USD/JPY: Consolidate sin tight range ahead of G20
USD/JPY was unchanged overnight at 107.75, moving down from a short spell on 108 handle printing a high of 108.16. In Tokyo, the pair is currently trading at 107.70, having ranged between 107.65 and 107.82.
Gold: 4-HR stochastics are turning positive
4-HR stochastics are turning positive although there remains a mixed outlook on the charts with daily readings in oversold territory still. The price remains on the verge of a 50% retracement of the 20th June spike and a break there.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. The market has had a bullish opening this Friday as the price has gone up to $11,325.