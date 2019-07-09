GBP/JPY technical analysis: Stuck at 10-day MA hurdle despite bullish RSI divergence

- GBP/JPY is struggling to rise past the 10-day moving average hurdle.
- The daily chart shows a bullish divergence of RSI.
The GBP/JPY pair is bid, but struggling to rise above the 10-day moving average (MA) resistance of 136.24. As of writing, the pair is trading at 136.17, having hit a high of 136.28 earlier today.
The 14-day relative strength index has charted higher lows since the end of May, contradicting the lower lows on GBP/JPY. That bullish divergence indicates seller exhaustion. That said, a daily close above 137.79 (July 1 high) is needed to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change.
The resistance at 137.79 will likely come into play once the pair finds acceptance above the 10-day MA of 136.24.
On the downside, key support is seen at 135.72 (hourly chart rising trendline). A violation there would allow retest of 135.00.
Daily chart
Trend: Early signs of seller exhaustion
Pivot points
-
- R3 136.87
- R2 136.5
- R1 136.27
- PP 135.91
-
- S1 135.68
- S2 135.31
- S3 135.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
