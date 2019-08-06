GBP/JPY technical analysis: Strong intraday bounce from over 2-1/2 year lows stalls near 130.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The GBP/JPY cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Tuesday and rallied nearly 200-pips from the 128.00 neighbourhood - the lowest level since Nov. 2016.
  • Bulls, however, failed to extend the positive momentum further beyond the key 130.00 psychological mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

The mentioned handle coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the 135.68-128.10 recent down leg, above which a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the cross further beyond the 130.30 intermediate resistance towards reclaiming the 131.00 round figure mark - 38.2% Fibo. level.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction but are yet to catch up with the up-move on 4-hourly/daily charts, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned handle before positioning for any further appreciating move.
 
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 129.50-45 horizontal zone, which if broken might negate prospects for any further recovery and accelerate the slide towards the 129.00 handle en-route the 128.70 support before the cross eventually aims back towards the 128.00 round figure mark.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.73
Today Daily Change 1.07
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 128.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.78
Daily SMA50 135.65
Daily SMA100 139.9
Daily SMA200 141.75
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.62
Previous Daily Low 128.17
Previous Weekly High 134.58
Previous Weekly Low 129.07
Previous Monthly High 137.8
Previous Monthly Low 131.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

