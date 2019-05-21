GBP/JPY technical analysis: Sterling is on the rise against Yen - 142.00 back on the radar ?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • UK PM May will allow a free vote on a second Brexit referendum. GBP is on the rise.
  • Bulls are back after several weeks of intense selling. Will they be able to sustain the move up before sellers come back?

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY is trading in a steep bear beg below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

GBP/JPY spiked almost to 142.00 on the Brexit-related news.


GBP/JPY 30-minute chart

GBP/JPY is trading above the 140.00 mark and its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bulls need to overcome 141.70 resistance to travel north toward 142.20 and 143.25 levels. Support is at 140.50 and the 139.50 levels.

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140.91
Today Daily Change 0.88
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 140.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.35
Daily SMA50 144.97
Daily SMA100 143.84
Daily SMA200 144.39
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.53
Previous Daily Low 139.7
Previous Weekly High 142.88
Previous Weekly Low 139.55
Previous Monthly High 147.2
Previous Monthly Low 143.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 139.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 138.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

