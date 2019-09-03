GBP/JPY technical analysis: Stays under 128.20/22 resistance-confluence

- GBP/JPY remains below 50-HMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and three-day-old falling trend-line.
- Buyers await a clear break above 128.22 to aim for 128.70, 129.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Even if the British Parliament raised the hurdle for the no-deal Brexit, GBP/JPY fails to clear the key short-term resistance as trades near 128.10 amid initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Not only 50-hour moving average (HMA) and a three-day-old falling trend-line but 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August 22 to September 03 downpour also limit pair’s immediate upside around 128.20/22.
However, gradually recovering 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favors the pair’s upside to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 128.70 on the clear break of 128.22.
During the pair’s run-up beyond 128.70, 129.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 129.17 could please buyers ahead of pushing them to late-August tops surrounding 129.85.
Alternatively, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 127.63 and recent low near 126.68 can offer immediate support to the pair during its declines whereas August 12 low near 126.54 and 126.00 round-figure can please the bears afterward.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.1
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|128.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.98
|Daily SMA50
|132.35
|Daily SMA100
|136.54
|Daily SMA200
|140.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.32
|Previous Daily Low
|127.86
|Previous Weekly High
|130.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.21
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.49
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji
EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair also created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory
Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, Pound fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD
After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.
Gold fluctuates around $1550 while looking for fresh catalysts
With a lack of fresh trade/political catalysts, Gold prices remain mostly unchanged to $1548 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Bullion traders recently turned risk-averse mainly due to the absence of details of the September month trade meeting between the US and China.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision - Will They Cut Tomorrow?
A few weeks ago, we had been monitoring the Bank of Canada and wondering if it was time for them to jump in the pool with the rest of the major central banks around the world and begin cutting rates, or at the very least, turn dovish.