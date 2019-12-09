GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 141.75/65

- GBP/JPY again fails to stay strong beyond 143.00.
- Short-term horizontal support, the lower line of two-week-old ascending trend-channel keep the buyers hopeful.
- March/April lows to gain the Bull’s attention during a fresh upside.
GBP/JPY stays under pressure around 142.70 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair repeatedly fails to sustain its run-up beyond 143.00 while pulling back from the seven month high.
However, sellers wait for entry below the support line of near-term ascending trend-channel and an immediate horizontal line, around 141.75/65. In doing so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of November 22 to December 05 upside, near 142.30, can act as an intermediate halt.
Should prices decline below 141.65, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 140.80 and 140.00 round-figure will lure sellers.
Meanwhile, a sustained run-up beyond 143.00 needs validation from the current month high of 143.26 to aim for lows marked in March and April around 143.72/77area.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.71
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|142.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.85
|Daily SMA50
|138.79
|Daily SMA100
|135.07
|Daily SMA200
|138.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.22
|Previous Daily Low
|142.36
|Previous Weekly High
|143.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.83
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144
