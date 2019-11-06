GBP/JPY technical analysis: Registers another pullback from 140.70/75 resistance area

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY steps back from the nearly three-week-old horizontal resistance region.
  • A rising triangle seems to restrict the pair’s near-term moves while keeping sellers hopeful.

With it’s another U-turn from the short-term key horizontal resistance, GBP/JPY declines to 140.51 during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Prices are now trading downwards to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of mid-October upside, at 140.10, prior to visiting 140.00 round-figure. Though, an ascending trend line since October 25, at 139.90, will challenge the pair’s further south-run.

It should, however, be noted that a price weakness below 139.90 seems to call the bears targeting October 24 low near 138.87.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 140.70/75 horizontal region will escalate the pair’s recovery towards 141.00 and then the October month high close to 141.50.

During the pair’s further rise beyond 141.50, late-may high surrounding 141.75 will be live on bull’s radar.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 140.5
Today Daily Change -19 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 140.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.97
Daily SMA50 134.96
Daily SMA100 133.95
Daily SMA200 138.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.76
Previous Daily Low 139.77
Previous Weekly High 140.7
Previous Weekly Low 139.3
Previous Monthly High 141.51
Previous Monthly Low 130.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

