GBP/JPY technical analysis: Recovers 100 pips from session lows, bulls need break above 130.56

- GBP/JPY has risen more than 100 pips from session lows seen in early Asia.
- The outlook would turn bullish above the high of Friday's bearish inside bar candlestick pattern.
GBP/JPY is currently trading at 129.11, having hit a low of 128.18 earlier today. The pair hit a session high of 129.23 a few minutes before press time.
The pair's bounce from session lows could be associated with the recovery in the S&P 500 futures from 2,811.50 to 2,834.88 seen in the last hour or so.
GBP/JPY's outlook, however, will remain bearish as long as it is held below Friday's high of 130.56.
Bearish inside bar
The pair fell 0.73% on Friday to create a bearish inside bar candlestick pattern, which occurs when a specific period's price action is engulfing by the preceding period's high and low.
Friday's bearish inside bar signaled a continuation of the sell-off from the July 25 high of 135.67 and opened the doors for a retest of the Aug. 12 low of 126.54.
Hence, a close above that candlestick's high of 130.56 is needed to invalidate the bearish setup and confirm a bull reversal.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above Friday's high
Pivot points
-
- R3 131.93
- R2 131.25
- R1 130.37
- PP 129.68
-
- S1 128.8
- S2 128.11
- S3 127.23
