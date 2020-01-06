GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Rebounds from multi-week lows, retakes 142.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY reverses an early dip to sub-141.00 levels.
  • Upbeat UK PMI remained supportive of the uptick.

The GBP/JPY cross reversed an early Asian session dip to sub-141.00 levels, or over five-week lows, and refreshed daily tops following the release of stronger-than-expected UK Services PMI.

The cross showed some resilience below the 141.20-30 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 130.42-147.96 August to December positive move and 50-day SMA.

Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some intraday short-covering move, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond the 142.00 handle.

Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on the daily chart haven't been supportive of a firm near-term direction and thus, warrant caution before placing any aggressive bets for a further positive move.

On the flip side, the 141.00 handle might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a slide towards challenging the key 140.00 psychological mark.

GBP/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.07
Today Daily Change 0.75
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 141.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.12
Daily SMA50 141.6
Daily SMA100 137.55
Daily SMA200 137.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.8
Previous Daily Low 141
Previous Weekly High 146.27
Previous Weekly Low 141
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 138.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.21

 

 

