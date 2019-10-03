GBP/JPY technical analysis: Rebounds from 1-month lows, remains vulnerable to slide further

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The cross extended its recent downtrend and remained depressed on Thursday.
  • Bulls seemed to show some resilience near 200-hour SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
  • Technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders amid Brexit uncertainties.

The GBP/JPY cross remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Thursday - also marking the eighth day of a negative move in the previous ten - and dropped to near one-month lows around mid-131.00s
 
The recent pullback from over two-month tops has been along a descending trend-channel and reinforces a well-established downtrend, though bulls showed some resilience near 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
 
The lower end of the mentioned trend-channel coincides with 50% Fibonacci level of the 126.67-135.75 recovery move and should now act as a key pivotal point determining the pair’s next leg of a directional move.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the mentioned chart maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
 
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned confluence support, near the 131.30 region, before positioning for a slide towards 61.8% Fibo. level - ahead of the key 130.00 psychological mark.
 
On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the 132.00 handle now seems to confront some fresh supply and seems more likely to remain capped near the 38.2% Fibo. level – around the 132.30-40 region.

GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.73
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 131.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.37
Daily SMA50 131.22
Daily SMA100 134.05
Daily SMA200 138.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.65
Previous Daily Low 131.57
Previous Weekly High 134.62
Previous Weekly Low 132.31
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 126.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rising on USD weakness ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD rising on USD weakness ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, extending its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data.  ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is highly anticipated.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises as PM Johnson shows flexibility on Brexit plan

GBP/USD rises as PM Johnson shows flexibility on Brexit plan

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, some 0.5% higher. UK PM Johnson has opened the door to changes in his Brexit plans ahead of talks with the EU. He enjoys support in parliament for his current plan.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure

USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure

Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark

Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.

Gold News

Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?

Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?

Self-regulation for cyber-punks? Cryptocurrencies may be taking another step in their maturing process. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles reports about a new initiative from the Delta Summit in Malta.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures