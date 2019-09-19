GBP/JPY technical analysis: Pressuring the September highs above the 135.00 handle

GBP/JPY is challenging the 135.66 multi-week high.

The next resistance to the upside can be near the 137.80 swing high.

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBB/JPY has been rebounding sharply in September. The market is now challenging the 135.66 swing high above the 100 SMA. A break above that level can open the doors to further gains towards the 137.80 level at the July highs.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

GBP/JPY is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting bullish momentum. Support can be seen at the 134.00 and 132.00 price levels.

Additional key levels