GBP/JPY technical analysis: Pressuring the September highs above the 135.00 handle

- GBP/JPY is challenging the 135.66 multi-week high.
- The next resistance to the upside can be near the 137.80 swing high.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2557
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2294
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2501
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2439
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2588
