GBP/JPY technical analysis: Overbought RSI challenges buyers above 61.8% Fibo.

- GBP/JPY struggles to extend rise beyond the five-month high.
- Overbought RSI conditions doubt bulls relying on the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- 200-day SMA grabs market attention during fresh declines.
With its another failure to overcome late-May high, GBP/JPY takes the rounds to 140.80 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Ever since the quote rose beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-August declines, bulls keep firming the odds of clearing May 21 high near 141.75. However, a lower high formation since then, coupled with overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) signal brighter chances of the pair’s pullback.
In doing so, sellers will wait for a clear break below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 140.34 in order to aim for a 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 138.75.
Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement surrounding 137.70 could question the pair’s further downside.
Meanwhile, pair’s rise past-141.75 sets the tone for the further run-up to 142.20 and April month low close to 143.77.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
-
- R3 142.61
- R2 141.68
- R1 141.19
- PP 140.26
-
- S1 139.77
- S2 138.84
- S3 138.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold drops toward $1480 as the US Dollar rebounds
Gold price broke an intraday range to the downside. It bottomed at $1,483/oz, the lowest level since October 16.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.