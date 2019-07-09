GBP/JPY technical analysis: On the verge of confirming a fresh bearish breakdown

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Having faced rejection near 200-hour SMA, the GBP/JPY cross turned sharply lower on Tuesday and snapped three consecutive days of winning streak.
  • Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continued denting sentiment around the British Pound and turned out to be the only factor exerting some fresh pressure.

The recent bounce from multi-month lows has been along a short-term ascending trend-channel. Given the latest leg of downfall since the beginning of this month, the mentioned trend-channel constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation – Flag chart pattern.

With technical indicators on hourly/ daily charts holding in the negative territory, a convincing breakthrough the trend-channel support will confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards the key 135.00 psychological mark.

A follow-through selling would turn the cross vulnerable to extend the bearish trajectory further towards challenging the 134.00 round figure mark, with some intermediate support near the 134.60-50 region. 

On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the 136.00 handle and any subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped at 200-hour SMA, currently near the 136.25 region – coinciding with the trend-channel resistance

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 135.79
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 136.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.54
Daily SMA50 138.97
Daily SMA100 142.44
Daily SMA200 143.06
Levels
Previous Daily High 136.14
Previous Daily Low 135.54
Previous Weekly High 137.8
Previous Weekly Low 135.15
Previous Monthly High 138.33
Previous Monthly Low 135.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 135.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 135.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 135.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 136.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 136.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

