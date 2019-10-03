GBP/JPY technical analysis: On the back foot below 21/50-day EMAs

- GBP/JPY remains below 21/50-day EMA confluence.
- Doji candlestick formation and bearish MACD increase the odds of additional weakness.
Not only failure to cross key EMA confluence, but Doji candle on the daily chart also portrays the GBP/JPY weakness as it takes rounds to 131.90 amid initial Asian trading session on Friday.
The bearish Doji candlestick formation after Thursday’s closing on a daily chart strengthens the downward supporting signals from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicators.
As a result, the pair is now likely to visit 130.80/70 area including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines and late-August top. However, its further downside could highlight 130.00 and 128.30 as the key supports.
Alternatively, pair’s run-up beyond the confluence of 21-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) surrounding 132.60/65, can trigger fresh recovery to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 133.50.
It should, however, be noted that 134.30 holds the key to pair’s rally past-133.50.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: bearish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.