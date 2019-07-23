GBP/JPY technical analysis: Intraday upsurge falters near 135.00 handle, 200-hour SMA

- The GBP/JPY cross quickly reversed an early European session dip to 134.30 area and rallied to the key 135.00 psychological mark in the last hour.
- The intraday positive momentum lifted the cross beyond a short-term descending trend-line, albeit struggled to make it through 200-hour SMA.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive momentum but maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart, warranting some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further appreciating move.
However, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned handle is likely to prompt some aggressive short-covering move and pave the way for an extension of the recovery move towards the next resistance near the 135.45-50 region.
A follow-through buying might now negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move back towards conquering the 136.00 handle, which has been acting a key resistance area since the beginning of this month.
Alternatively, rejection slide from the current resistance zone now seems to find some support near mid-134.00s, below which the cross might turn vulnerable to slide back towards testing sub-134.00 level, or multi-month lows.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|134.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.64
|Daily SMA50
|137.14
|Daily SMA100
|141.34
|Daily SMA200
|142.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.09
|Previous Daily Low
|134.4
|Previous Weekly High
|135.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.85
|Previous Monthly High
|138.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: looking to stabilize above 108.00
USD stronger amid central banks’ imbalances being priced in. Light macroeconomic calendar leaving sentiment in control of currencies. USD/JPY pair needs now to extend gains past 108.40 to gain bullish traction.
Gold off lows, still in the red near $1420 area
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to $1414 area, or multi-day lows.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.