GBP/JPY technical analysis: Immediate rising channel favor buyers despite pullback towards 200-HMA

- The pulls back from near-term bullish pattern’s resistance.
- 200-HMA may offer immediate support.
GBP/JPY’s latest pullback still falls short of challenging a week-old trend rising trend channel as the pair seesaws near 137.95 during early Monday.
Profit-booking from the pattern resistance gives rise to expectations of the quote’s further declines towards another important support, near 200-hour moving average (HMA), near 137.60, ahead of highlighting the formation support of 137.36.
Should sellers defy bullish formation, 137.00 and current month low near 136.54 might flash on their radars to target.
Meanwhile, formation resistance around 138.30 may keep limiting near-term upside, a break of which can escalate the rise in the direction to May 30 high of 138.75.
Given the pair’s successful north-run past-138.75, 139.00, 139.65 and 140.00 may gain market attention.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.95
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|137.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139
|Daily SMA50
|142.72
|Daily SMA100
|143.72
|Daily SMA200
|144.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.17
|Previous Daily Low
|137.48
|Previous Weekly High
|138.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.54
|Previous Monthly High
|146.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish lower highs invalidated, eyes 200-day MA
EUR/USD has violated the bearish lower highs pattern. The pair closed above 1.1324 (April 15 high) on Friday, invalidating the bearish lower highs pattern, which had been in place since Jan. 10.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2720 amid UK’s political uncertainty
Race for the UK’s next PM has been entertaining the GBP/USD pair traders as it declines to the intra-day low around 1.2720 during the early Asian sessions on Monday.
USD/JPY: Firmer on US Mexican progress, although daily chart remains bearish
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.40, giving back some opening gains. The pair has traded between 108.36/55 for far at the start of the week. The daily chart indicates that the bearish potential remains firmly in place.
Gold snaps back on risk-on start to Asia
Following last week's price action surrounding the nonfarm payrolls miss, gold prices have been dented at the start of trade this week with a positive outcome to the U.S. / Mexican talks. Gold drops to 1347.11.
Fake US-Mexican Standoff Ends
How long can global equity indices in and out of the US continue to rally on the hopes of looming Fed cuts and on a US President Trump's decision to called off planned tariffs on Mexico?