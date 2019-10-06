GBP/JPY technical analysis: Immediate rising channel favor buyers despite pullback towards 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The pulls back from near-term bullish pattern’s resistance.
  • 200-HMA may offer immediate support.

GBP/JPY’s latest pullback still falls short of challenging a week-old trend rising trend channel as the pair seesaws near 137.95 during early Monday.

Profit-booking from the pattern resistance gives rise to expectations of the quote’s further declines towards another important support, near 200-hour moving average (HMA), near 137.60, ahead of highlighting the formation support of 137.36.

Should sellers defy bullish formation, 137.00 and current month low near 136.54 might flash on their radars to target.

Meanwhile, formation resistance around 138.30 may keep limiting near-term upside, a break of which can escalate the rise in the direction to May 30 high of 138.75.

Given the pair’s successful north-run past-138.75, 139.00, 139.65 and 140.00 may gain market attention.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 137.95
Today Daily Change 15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 137.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139
Daily SMA50 142.72
Daily SMA100 143.72
Daily SMA200 144.09
Levels
Previous Daily High 138.17
Previous Daily Low 137.48
Previous Weekly High 138.17
Previous Weekly Low 136.54
Previous Monthly High 146.52
Previous Monthly Low 136.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 137.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 138.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bearish lower highs invalidated, eyes 200-day MA

EUR/USD: Bearish lower highs invalidated, eyes 200-day MA

EUR/USD has violated the bearish lower highs pattern. The pair closed above 1.1324 (April 15 high) on Friday, invalidating the bearish lower highs pattern, which had been in place since Jan. 10.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops to 1.2720 amid UK’s political uncertainty

GBP/USD drops to 1.2720 amid UK’s political uncertainty

Race for the UK’s next PM has been entertaining the GBP/USD pair traders as it declines to the intra-day low around 1.2720 during the early Asian sessions on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Firmer on US Mexican progress, although daily chart remains bearish

USD/JPY: Firmer on US Mexican progress, although daily chart remains bearish

USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.40, giving back some opening gains. The pair has traded between 108.36/55 for far at the start of the week. The daily chart indicates that the bearish potential remains firmly in place.

USD/JPY News

Gold snaps back on risk-on start to Asia

Gold snaps back on risk-on start to Asia

Following last week's price action surrounding the nonfarm payrolls miss, gold prices have been dented at the start of trade this week with a positive outcome to the U.S. / Mexican talks. Gold drops to 1347.11.

Gold News

Fake US-Mexican Standoff Ends

Fake US-Mexican Standoff Ends

How long can global equity indices in and out of the US continue to rally on  the hopes of looming Fed cuts and on a US President Trump's decision to called off planned tariffs on Mexico?

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location