GBP/JPY technical analysis: Flirting with 1-month lows, remains vulnerable

The GBP/JPY cross failed to capitalize on an attempted intraday move up and is currently testing support marked by 50% Fibonacci level of the 126.67-135.75 recent bounce from multi-year lows - around the 131.30 region. This is closely followed by the 131.00 handle - representing the lower end of over two-week-old descending trend-channel. With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts holding in the negative territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support levels might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards testing 61.8% Fibo. level support - just ahead of the key 130.00 psychological mark. On the flip side, the 131.80-85 horizontal zone now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance , above which the recovery could get extended towards the 132.20 confluence region. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level and the descending trend-channel resistance, which should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.