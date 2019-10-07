GBP/JPY technical analysis: Flirting with 1-month lows, remains vulnerable

- The attempted intraday bounce runs out of the steam rather quickly.
- Break below 131.00 handle should pave the way for further downside.
The GBP/JPY cross failed to capitalize on an attempted intraday move up and is currently testing support marked by 50% Fibonacci level of the 126.67-135.75 recent bounce from multi-year lows - around the 131.30 region. This is closely followed by the 131.00 handle - representing the lower end of over two-week-old descending trend-channel.
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts holding in the negative territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support levels might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards testing 61.8% Fibo. level support - just ahead of the key 130.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 131.80-85 horizontal zone now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which the recovery could get extended towards the 132.20 confluence region. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level and the descending trend-channel resistance, which should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the cross.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|131.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.4
|Daily SMA50
|131.09
|Daily SMA100
|133.88
|Daily SMA200
|138.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132
|Previous Daily Low
|131.28
|Previous Weekly High
|133.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.28
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leans lower amid weak German data, trade concerns
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot, falling toward 1.0950. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD drops below amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD has lost dropped below 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold refreshes session lows, around $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.