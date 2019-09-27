GBP/JPY technical analysis: Finds some support near 132.30 region, 38.2% Fibo. level

Dovish comments by BoE's Saunders added to the recent bearish pressure.

Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below 38.2% Fibo. level support.

The GBP/JPY pair extended its recent corrective slide from over two-month tops and remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday - also marking its fifth day of a negative move in the previous six.



The downtick accelerated further following dovish comments by the BoE policymaker Michael Saunders and dragged the cross to two-week lows, though managed to find some support near 38.2% Fibo. level of the 126.67-135.75 move up.



The mentioned region - around the 132.40-30 area - coincides with a previous horizontal support and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help investors determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.



Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart, suggesting further near-term weakness amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.



Sustained break through the mentioned support will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 133.00 handle en-route 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 32.30-25 region.



On the flip side, the 1.33.00 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance and any subsequent recovery now seems more likely to remain capped near 23.6% Fibo. level - around the 133.55-60 region.

GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart