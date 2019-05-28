GBP/JPY technical analysis: Failure to cross 139.60/70 highlights 61.8% Fibo. as immediate support

- Five-month-old horizontal-line limits immediate upside.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and multiple lows during January may please sellers.
Having portrayed a pullback from near-term important horizontal-line resistance, the GBP/JPY pair is trading close to 139.00 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January to March upside, at 138.30 may act as immediate support during the pair’s decline while multiple lows since early January near 137.45/35 could question additional downside.
If sellers refrain from respecting 137.35 rest-point, January 04 low at 135.80 seems crucial to watch.
On the flipside, a sustained break of the horizontal-line stretched since late-2018 near 139.60/70 can keep limiting the pair’s near-term advances.
Should there be an uptick beyond 139.70, 140.00 round-figure and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 140.32 can act as intermediate halts during the rise towards 21-day simple moving average (SMA) near 141.93.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.96
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|138.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.08
|Daily SMA50
|144.15
|Daily SMA100
|143.9
|Daily SMA200
|144.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.65
|Previous Daily Low
|138.68
|Previous Weekly High
|141.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.51
|Previous Monthly High
|147.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.4
