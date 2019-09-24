GBP/JPY technical analysis: Defending 23.6% Fib retracement support, death cross on hourly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/JPY is defending key Fibonacci retracement support of 133.61 in Asia.  
  • The support will likely be breached in Europe as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish crossover.

GBP/JPY is currently trading at 133.76, representing 0.10% gains on the day. The JPY cross bounced up from 133.61 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of 126.67/135.75) five hours ago to hit a high of 133.89 an hour ago.

The session lows could be refreshed with a drop below 133.61, as the hourly chart is reporting a death cross or bearish cross - the 50-hour moving average (MA) has crossed below the 200-hour MA.

Further, the daily chart is reporting a bearish candlestick arrangement – the pair created an outside bar candlestick on Monday and posted a bearish follow-through on Tuesday.

The MACD histogram is also producing lower highs, indicating a weakening of bullish momentum.

The bearish case would weaken if the pair bounces up strongly from key Fibonacci support of 133.61 and closes above 134.00.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 133.76
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 133.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.15
Daily SMA50 131.47
Daily SMA100 134.73
Daily SMA200 139.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.56
Previous Daily Low 133.35
Previous Weekly High 135.75
Previous Weekly Low 133.88
Previous Monthly High 132.56
Previous Monthly Low 126.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 134.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 133.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 132.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 131.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 134.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 135.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

