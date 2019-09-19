GBP/JPY technical analysis: Consolidates near 100-DMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region ahead of BoE

- The cross continued with its struggle to capitalize on moves beyond 135.00 handle.
- Any meaningful pullback might continue to attract dip-buying near the 134.00 mark.
Barring the overnight intraday bullish spike to near two-month tops, the GBP/JPY cross remained confined well within its recent trading range and continued with its struggle to capitalize on intraday bullish moves beyond the key 135.00 psychological mark.
The mentioned handle nears a confluence barrier, comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level of the steep decline from the vicinity of the 149.00 handle to multi-year lows, which should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Given that technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been holding in the positive territory and again started gaining traction on the 1-hourly chart, the set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the overnight swing high - around the 135.50-60 region - before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards the 136.00 round-figure mark en-route 136.70-80 resistance zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and should help limit the downside near the 134.00 handle, which if broken might prompt some additional profit-taking and accelerate the slide further towards the 133.10-133.00 support.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|135.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.47
|Daily SMA50
|131.54
|Daily SMA100
|135.06
|Daily SMA200
|139.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.67
|Previous Daily Low
|134.59
|Previous Weekly High
|135.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.81
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, up from the lows it fell to on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates but signaled no new moves are imminent. Markets are digesting the decision and eyeing several US figures.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 after mixed retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, consolidating its losses after the US Fed cut rates as expected and indicated a pause. UK retail sales missed expectations but saw upward revisions. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold recovers farther from post-FOMC swing lows, inches back closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at session tops, back closer to the key $1500 psychological mark.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The price drop in Bitcoin is intended to gain space to attack resistance levels. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and ensures upward continuity. XRP is being sold to capitalize profits above 20%.