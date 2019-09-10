GBP/JPY technical analysis: Closed above 50-day MA for the first time since May 3

- GBP/JPY has found acceptance above the 50-day MA for the first time in four months.
- Monday's bullish engulfing candle indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
GBP/JPY closed above the 50-day moving average (MA) on Monday – the first daily close above the key average since May 3.
As of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 132.53 and the 50-day MA is located at 131.66.
The pair's last close above the 50-day MA was short-lived – the pair fell back below the average on May 6 and went to hit a low of 126.54 on Aug. 12.
The latest break higher, however, looks sustainable, as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print and the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) are trending north.
More importantly, the pair created a bullish engulfing candle on Monday, signaling an upside break of the consolidation (or indecision) signaled by Friday's inside bar pattern. Put simply, Monday's candle marked a resumption of the rally from the recent low of 126.67.
All-in-all, the doors look open for a test of the immediate resistance at 133.85 (July 18 low). The bullish case would be invalidated if the cross finds acceptance below Monday's low of 130.87.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|132.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.6
|Daily SMA50
|131.76
|Daily SMA100
|135.8
|Daily SMA200
|139.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.57
|Previous Daily Low
|130.81
|Previous Weekly High
|132.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.67
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.79
