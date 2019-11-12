GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Clings to 100-bar SMA inside short-term trading range

- GBP/JPY seesaws between 139.35 and 140.75 since late-October.
- An absence of extreme RSI conditions keeps price momentum in check.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA portrays the pair’s strength.
While following a three-week-old trading range, GBP/JPY seesaws around a 100-bar SMA level of 140.00 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The pair has been trading between 139.35 and 140.75 since October 24 while the normal conditions, between 70 and 30, of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) also portray the choppy sentiment.
As a result, buyers will look for entry beyond 140.75, targeting the previous month high of 141.51, whereas sellers could aim for 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October month upside, at 138.91, on the downside break of 139.35.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s sustained trading above 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 137.40 portrays the bullish bias, a break of which could fetch the quote to mid-October low surrounding 135.50.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.04
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|140.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140
|Daily SMA50
|135.83
|Daily SMA100
|134.09
|Daily SMA200
|138.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.5
|Previous Daily Low
|139.36
|Previous Weekly High
|140.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.41
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
