GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 141.20/15

- GBP/JPY struggles to stay strong around a multi-month high.
- A downside break of immediate horizontal support shifts focus on a one-week-old rising trend line and 200-hour EMA.
- March/April lows seem to grab buyers’ attention during the further rise.
Pullbacks from multi-month high flash 141.45 as a quote for the GBP/JPY pair during Monday’s Asian session. The pair, however, is yet to slip beneath near-term horizontal support.
The 141.20/15 area holds the key to the pair’s further declines towards a one-week-old rising trend line and 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 140.80/75.
Should prices fail to recover around 140.75, November 26 low near 140.00 will be on the sellers’ radar ahead of 139.30 rest-point.
Meanwhile, buyers look for a clear break of the recent high surrounding 141.90 to take aim at lows marked during March and April month, around 143.72/78.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.43
|Today Daily Change
|-14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|141.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.33
|Daily SMA50
|137.9
|Daily SMA100
|134.7
|Daily SMA200
|138.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.7
|Previous Daily Low
|141.12
|Previous Weekly High
|141.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.53
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.39
