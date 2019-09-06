GBP/JPY technical analysis: Buyers and sellers jostle around 50-DMA, 23.6% Fibo.

- GBP/JPY seesaws around key resistance-confluence after breaking a four-month-old falling trend-line.
- Bullish MACD favors upside but buyers await a sustained clearance of 50-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
The GBP/JPY pair’s rally to five-week high takes a break near the key upside barrier while flashing 131.98 as a quote during the Asian session on Friday.
While a successful break of four-month-old falling trend-line and bullish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) favors the pair’s further rise, 50-day simple moving average (DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March-August downpour question the buyers.
With this, bulls await a sustained break above 131.75/85 confluence area in order to extend the latest recovery towards July 18 low of 131.85 and then head to 100-DMA level of 135.94. Though, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 135.00 could act as an intermediate halt.
On the contrary, a pullback can take rest on the resistance-turned-support-line close to 130.00 ahead of revisiting multiple supports around 128.30/20 and August month low near 126.50.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.97
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|131.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.13
|Daily SMA50
|131.97
|Daily SMA100
|136.07
|Daily SMA200
|139.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.19
|Previous Daily Low
|129.92
|Previous Weekly High
|130.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.21
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.99
