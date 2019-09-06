GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bulls take a breather near descending trend-line/50-DMA confluence hurdle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • This week’s strong up-move stalls near the 132.10-15 confluence resistance.
  • Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for dip-buying.

The GBP/JPY cross paused this week's strong up-move from closer to multi-year lows and witnessed a modest pullback from a confluence resistance near the 132.10-15 region.
 
The mentioned hurdle comprises of a two-month-old descending trend-line and 50-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term directional move.
 
Given the previous session’s sustained move beyond the 1.3040-50 horizontal resistance, the set-up might have already turned in favour of bullish traders amid the latest Brexit optimism.
 
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and reinforce the bullish outlook, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to cap gains.
 
Hence, any meaningful pullback seems more likely to attract some fresh buying interest near the 131.00 handle and limit further losses near the mentioned resistance breakpoint now turned support.
 
Above the mentioned confluence barrier, the cross is likely to surpass the 132.90-133.00 intermediate resistance and accelerate the up-move towards reclaiming the 134.00 round figure mark. 

GBP/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.69
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 131.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.13
Daily SMA50 131.97
Daily SMA100 136.07
Daily SMA200 139.8
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.19
Previous Daily Low 129.92
Previous Weekly High 130.39
Previous Weekly Low 128.21
Previous Monthly High 132.56
Previous Monthly Low 126.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.99

 

 

