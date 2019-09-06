GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bulls take a breather near descending trend-line/50-DMA confluence hurdle

- This week’s strong up-move stalls near the 132.10-15 confluence resistance.
- Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for dip-buying.
The GBP/JPY cross paused this week's strong up-move from closer to multi-year lows and witnessed a modest pullback from a confluence resistance near the 132.10-15 region.
The mentioned hurdle comprises of a two-month-old descending trend-line and 50-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term directional move.
Given the previous session’s sustained move beyond the 1.3040-50 horizontal resistance, the set-up might have already turned in favour of bullish traders amid the latest Brexit optimism.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and reinforce the bullish outlook, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to cap gains.
Hence, any meaningful pullback seems more likely to attract some fresh buying interest near the 131.00 handle and limit further losses near the mentioned resistance breakpoint now turned support.
Above the mentioned confluence barrier, the cross is likely to surpass the 132.90-133.00 intermediate resistance and accelerate the up-move towards reclaiming the 134.00 round figure mark.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|131.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.13
|Daily SMA50
|131.97
|Daily SMA100
|136.07
|Daily SMA200
|139.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.19
|Previous Daily Low
|129.92
|Previous Weekly High
|130.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.21
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
